BREAKING:Arrest Made In Murder Of 21-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Car In Willingboro, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV

TEMPE, Ariz. (CBS) — It was a frightening incident for a mother in Arizona after a massive beehive fell right on her head. The woman says she was about to pick up her son from day care, when the hive suddenly dropped.

Bees stung her more than 30 times.

She rushed inside and immediately took Benadryl.

She asked to remain anonymous and says she is just happy the hive didn’t fall on her son.

“It fell directly on my head. I heard it explode on my head,” the woman said. “I just want to say that I’m happy I’m not allergic and I’m happy that this didn’t happen to someone who was and I’m OK with it happening to me.”

The woman went to the hospital to get checked out and she’s going to be OK.

Firefighters put foam on the beehive right in front of the day care so the bees wouldn’t sting anyone else.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s