TEMPE, Ariz. (CBS) — It was a frightening incident for a mother in Arizona after a massive beehive fell right on her head. The woman says she was about to pick up her son from day care, when the hive suddenly dropped.
Bees stung her more than 30 times.
She rushed inside and immediately took Benadryl.
She asked to remain anonymous and says she is just happy the hive didn’t fall on her son.
“It fell directly on my head. I heard it explode on my head,” the woman said. “I just want to say that I’m happy I’m not allergic and I’m happy that this didn’t happen to someone who was and I’m OK with it happening to me.”
The woman went to the hospital to get checked out and she’s going to be OK.
Firefighters put foam on the beehive right in front of the day care so the bees wouldn’t sting anyone else.