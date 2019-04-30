By CBS3 Staff
POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman is dead after striking several trees in a single-vehicle crash in Pocopson Township, Chester County on Tuesday morning. SR52/Lenape Road was shut down for several hours between Locust Grove Road and Deblyn following the crash around 8:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police say the woman was traveling northbound on SR52/Lenape Road in her Honda Pilot when she left the roadway, struck several trees and partially rolled over.

The woman died at the scene. No one else was in the car.

Police are investigating the accident.

The roadway has since reopened.

