By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An SUV burst into flames after police say someone threw an incendiary device through the vehicle’s back window. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday near 19th and York Streets in North Philadelphia.

SUV Goes Up In Flames After Suspect Throws Incendiary Device At Vehicle, Police Say

Police say they have a security camera image of the man who threw the device.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

There was no one inside the SUV, and no injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s