SUV Goes Up In Flames After Suspect Throws Incendiary Device At Vehicle, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An SUV burst into flames after police say someone threw an incendiary device through the vehicle’s back window. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday near 19th and York Streets in North Philadelphia.
Police say they have a security camera image of the man who threw the device.
Police say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie.
There was no one inside the SUV, and no injuries were reported.