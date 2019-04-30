Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks is adding the pink “Dragon Drink” to its permanent menu. The pretty pink drink from last summer is making a comeback permanently.
It was introduced as the “Mango Dragonfruit Refresher” but customers started adding coconut milk to make it a bit more pastel.
The sweet, tropical drink is made with pieces of real red-fleshed dragon fruit, also known as pitaya.
Beginning Tuesday, you can order it in either form, just in time for a nice spring or summer refreshing beverage!