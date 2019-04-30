BREAKING:Archbishop John Carroll High School Music Teacher Charged With Having Sexual Contact With Students, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks is adding the pink “Dragon Drink” to its permanent menu. The pretty pink drink from last summer is making a comeback permanently.

It was introduced as the “Mango Dragonfruit Refresher” but customers started adding coconut milk to make it a bit more pastel.

Dragon Drink and Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers

Credit: Starbucks

The sweet, tropical drink is made with pieces of real red-fleshed dragon fruit, also known as pitaya.

Beginning Tuesday, you can order it in either form, just in time for a nice spring or summer refreshing beverage!

