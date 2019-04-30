  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hudy Muldrow, Local TV, Mount Olive


MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A school bus driver has pleaded not guilty in a crash that killed a student and teacher in New Jersey. Seventy-eight-year-old Hudy Muldrow faced two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 2018 crash on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

Student, Teacher Killed In School Bus Crash In Mount Olive, New Jersey 

Credit: CBS

News 12 New Jersey reports that Muldrow, of Woodland Park, has been out on bail and lost his driver’s license.

A trial has been scheduled for October, but lawyers say a plea deal might be reached before then.

State Police say Muldrow was driving students on a field trip and tried to make an illegal U-turn on the highway. The bus was broadsided by a dump truck and broke apart.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s