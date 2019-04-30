  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
By Matt Petrillo
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters rallied outside Philadelphia’s City Hall Tuesday. They want officials to do more to protect workers.

Dozens of people came together outside of City Hall, demanding officials do better to enforce workers’ rights.

Philadelphia has an office of labor enforcement. It primarily helps crack down on wage theft — instances like workers not getting paid for overtime or employers taking worker’s tips.

“Just last week, I spoke with a worker at a popular restaurant, who says the restaurant has been underpaying their workers for years, refusing to pay overtime, or simply taking money out of their paychecks without any explanation,” Seth Lyons, with Community Legal Services, said.

Activists Worry Companies Moving To Camden Taking Advantage Of New Jersey Tax Incentive Program

Many gathered said the city’s labor enforcement office needs to do a better job to protect workers, but they also acknowledge that in order to do that, the office needs more resources.

“We need to hold City Council accountable,” Madison Nardy, with One PA, said. “We need them to give more funding for our labor law enforcement in the city.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has proposed to increase spending for the labor enforcement office. City Council will decide how much, if any.

The council is in the midst of budget talks, which are expected to continue until mid-May.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s