



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified the 22 individuals arrested in connection to a cockfighting ring that was busted over the weekend. Twenty of the 22 suspects are from Philadelphia, while the other two are from New Jersey and Tennessee.

Police charged 19 men including, 22-year-old Miguel Tirado, 22-year-old Grabiel Rosado-Serrrano, 23-year-old Luis Rivera, 25-year-old John Madera, 27-year-old Orlando Acevedo, 28-year-old Jose Montero, 30-year-old Marro Figueroa, 35-year-old Bernardo Carambot-Guzman, 35-year-old Wilfredo Figueroa, 36-year-old Juan Vasquez, 38-year-old Ernesto Delvalle, 38-year-old Alexis Mendez-Gonzalez, 43-year-old Pedro Santiago, 44-year-old Rafael Sanchez, 47-year-old Luis Monserrate, 48-year-old Nestor Mojica, 52-year-old Luis Gonzalez, 63-year-old Sigfredo Cruz, and 29-year-old Jean Bonilla, of Pensgrove, New Jersey.

Three women were charged, including 27-year-old Yvonne Quinones, 45-year-old Ana Rivera, and 44-year-old Ivette Ramos of Winton, Tennessee.

All suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy and cruelty to animals.

Pennsylvania SPCA officers, along with police, seized over 100 birds, both living and deceased, during the bust on April 26.

Authorities say four suspects suffered broken ankles when they tried to climb over a 30-foot wall to flee the scene.

All of the birds seized were transported to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue Headquarters where they will be evaluated by the PSPCA’s veterinary team.

They will remain in protective custody until they are signed over by the offenders or adjudicated by the courts.

“Animal fighting is a brutal crime, one in which the victims, whether they be dogs or in this case birds, fight to death,” said Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “Though even the possession of fighting paraphernalia carries a misdemeanor charge, these horrific practices continue to occur in Philadelphia and throughout the state. We hope that by shinning a light on this case and bringing the offenders to justice, we can deter the commission of future crimes.”