



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pickles are not just side dishes or sandwich add-ons anymore. Pickles and pickle juice have been touted for all sorts of medicinal powers — everything from weight loss to enhancing athletic endurance, and it turns out that sour, salty taste is becoming more popular.

In Haddon Township, New Jersey, picklemania is having a resurgence as you can find sandwiches made with pickles as the bread, even pickle wraps filled with all sorts of different things.

Pickles are starting to pop up in a variety of products, from pickle-flavored popcorn, to vodka and cotton candy, there’s even pickle bouquets for that special someone.

At one restaurant, pickle ice cream is a top seller.

“I always tell my family and friends because pickle ice cream does sound a little funny. It sounds gross, but I am like, ‘No, it’s the best thing ever,'” said Jessica Sanchez.

But there’s nothing really special about them as pickles are made from cucumbers soaked in water, salt and sometimes vinegar.

“Pickle juice is so refreshing, there’s something about the tartness,” said Bridget Barkin.

Pickle juice has been touted as having a number of health benefits. Some claim it’s a hangover cure. Doctors say it’s probably just the salt helping with dehydration.

It was first made legendary by the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2000, when the trainer recommended it for cramping. The players said it helped them overcome scorching heat in a game they won against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Probably drink it on my own at home, chill out, crack open a bottle of pickle juice and start drinking,” Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas said at the time.

In addition to rehydration, research has shown that pickle juice may help keep blood sugar levels in check.

Just in case you can’t get your fill of pickles, Vlasic has announced it will release pickle chips. They will apparently be vacuum fried and have the same consistency as potato chips.