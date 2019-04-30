  • CBS 3On Air

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A memorial service will be held Wednesday for a Delaware Marine killed in Afghanistan earlier this month. Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, who is also a decorated New York City firefighter, was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on April 8.

A public memorial service, with full fire department honors, will be held at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center.

The service is set to begin at 1 p.m., but attendees are asked to arrive and be in their seats by 12:30 p.m.

Slutman’s funeral service was held in New York City last Friday. He will be buried Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Slutman, 43, leaves behind three daughters, ages 10, 8 and 4, and his wife of 13 years, Shannon.

