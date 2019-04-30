PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old driver in connection to a hit-and-run that killed two people and injured five others in Bustleton on Saturday, April 21. Shekhroz Mamaatkulov, of Warrington, Pa., was arrested Tuesday at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Police say Mamaatkulov caused a chain-reaction crash at the intersection of Red Lion Road and Bustleton Avenue just before midnight. Driving a Chevy Camero, Mamaatkulov was traveling at a high speed in the southbound lanes of Bustleton Avenue when he struck a vehicle stopped at a red light.
He then drove around the vehicle and through the intersection and struck a second vehicle, causing it to flip over and strike a third car that was stopped at a red light in the northbound lanes of Bustleton Avenue.
Witnesses say that Mamaatkulov was picked up by someone driving a white Lexus GS and fled the scene.
The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Carmen Montalvo Ruiz and 50-year-old Juan Lopez Rivera. The five people injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.