PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Archbishop John Carroll High School music teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with students at the Radnor Township Catholic school, police tell CBS3. The teacher, identified in court documents as Jeremy Triplett, has been on administrative leave since law enforcement began its investigation, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia wrote in a statement.
He is facing a felony count of institutional sexual assault of a minor, as well as charges of child endangerment, corruption of minors and furnishing minors with alcohol.
The high school administration previously issued a letter to the school community, writing, in part: “(A) Music teacher at our school, was recently placed on administrative leave in response to potential concerns regarding his professional conduct. The matter is currently under review.”
Sources close to the case tipped off the station to the probe, which the archdiocese has described as “concerns regarding his professional conduct.” Police sources say the investigation involves potential lewd messages. The school community was alerted to the situation via an email, the archdiocese confirmed.
Radnor Township Police confirm they’ve received as many as three complaints concerning the teacher.
Sources say Triplett is expected to surrender on Wednesday.