WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A house fire last week that left a 63-year-old woman in Wilmington fighting for her life has been ruled arson. The fire, which happened April 25, left the woman with 75% of burns to her body.
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Tuesday that the fire was intentionally started.
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a home on West Summit Avenue in the Elmhurst section of Wilmington, right across the street from the Five Points Fire Company. Viewer video captured as intense flames engulfed the home.
Firefighters found the woman in the front yard with severe burn injuries. Paramedics transported her to Christiana Hospital in critical condition. She was later transferred to Crozer Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania, where she remains critical.
Another woman was inside the home at the time of the fire. Officials say she got out of the house on her own and went to the fire house to be treated for minor burns on her arms.
State investigators say the fire, which was deliberately started, caused catastrophic damage to the home and exposure damage to the neighbor’s house. Fire officials estimate around $75,000 in damage to the home.
Anyone with information regarding this arson is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or state fire marshal investigators at (302) 323-5375.