PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — It’s the United States’ favorite day to celebrate Mexican culture, but it’s not, as many believe, Mexico’s Independence Day — that comes Sept. 16. Cinco de Mayo instead commemorates a significant military victory, in which the Mexican army defeated French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Want to celebrate the occasion and show off your newfound knowledge of Mexican history? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own methodology. Use our list to score a delicious Cinco de Mayo meal.
1. Nora’s Mexican Kitchen
Topping the list is Nora’s mexican kitchen. Located at 248 South St. in Queen Village, the Mexican spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tortilleria San Roman
Next up is Bella Vista’s Tortilleria San Roman, situated at 951 S. 9th St. With five stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Los Gallos Mexican Taqueria
Lower Moyamensing’s Los Gallos Mexican Taqueria, located at 951 Wolf St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 422 reviews.
4. Lolita
Lolita, a Mexican spot in Washington Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 607 Yelp reviews. Head over to 106 S. 13th St. to see for yourself.
5. Teresa’s Mesa
Over in Queen Village, check out Teresa’s Mesa, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot at 727 S. 2nd St.