



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will be packed Sunday, May 5 for the 10-mile Blue Cross Broad Street Run. The 40th annual run starts at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and ends inside the Philadelphia Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

And because of the run, traffic and transportation could be an issue for many trying to get around the city that day.

CBS Philly put together a guide of how to get there, where to park and what roads will be closed that day.

Road Closures

Phased road closures on Broad Street:

4 a.m. Broad Street, Olney to WIndrim Avenue

7 a.m. Broad Street, Windrim Ave. to Erie

7:30 a.m. Broad Street south to the Navy Yards

8 a.m. Run steps off

As fast as the street sweepers come through, the route will reopen. The whole course should be opened by 11:30 a.m., with the exception of some areas in the Navy Yard.

There will be police assigned to the detours around the run route to assist motorists, however, motorists should expect delays in the area of the run including side streets.

Parking

There is no parking available at the start area.

If you are coming into the city by car, we recommend that you park your car near the finish area at the Stadium Complex at Broad and Pattison and take the Broad Street Line to the start.

Runners can park for free at the Stadium Complex.

If you park on the street, make sure it’s a legal spot.

If your vehicle is relocated, please call your local PPD District Headquarters or 3-1-1. Do not call 9-1-1 for towed vehicles.

SEPTA & General Info

To get to the start area, runners can ride SEPTA’s Broad Street Line for free. All runners can ride SEPTA’s Broad Street subway line for free by displaying your official race number to the cashier at any Broad Street Line stop. You must be wearing the number on the front of your shirt.

After the race, shuttle buses will take you from the finish area back to the parking areas.

It takes approximately 35 minutes to reach the SEPTA Broad and Olney Transportation Center, which is a few blocks north of the start area. SEPTA will also provide express trains to the start on the morning of the race.

For public transportation information, contact SEPTA at 215-580-7800 or visit http://www.septa.org.