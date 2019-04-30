Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of you out there may be followers of the latest internet hit: a very special billy goat. He’s the most stylish goat in cyberspace.
Billy Gotti the Billy Goat lives in North Carolina. His owner says she was feeling a little lonely, so she adopted Billy.
Then she started posting his outfits and exploits online.
“Africa, Haiti, U.K. — it just went everywhere,” owner Jo’Lee Shine said. “This was not intentional, it just happened.”
Billy goes everywhere with his owner, and that includes shopping trips and visits to a local nursing home. Billy has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram.