



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Kentucky Derby is happening this weekend and in addition to horse racing there’s one very specific thing that comes to mind, the outfits. One local hat maker is creating handmade head-pieces that are worthy of the Derby.

Located on High Street in Burlington, New Jersey, is a milliner, or hat maker, whose hat designs will blow your lid off, just in time for the Kentucky Derby.

“My invention, which no one has, is the open top horse hair large brim hat,” owner Marie Salter said.

At Virtu Hat Boutique, Salter creates fun and funky chapeaus that blossom off the walls.

The hats are meant for all to marvel over as you plant one foot in front of the other during the big race.

Hours go into making all of the hats look first-place and show-worthy.

“If this is what you had to work with, what would you do with it?” Salter asked.

If you’re looking to buy a hat and want to bet on a winner, you have to feel it.

“It has to change your whole attitude,” Salter said. “People come in here, try on a hat and they grow, that sounds crazy, right?”