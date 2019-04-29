  • CBS 3On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS Local) — Playtime is taking a backseat to improving test scores in school – much to the detriment of American students, according to new research. Research from Olga Jarrett, a professor at Georgia State University, is stressing that recess is a right to all children and should be mandated.

The editor of the American Journal of Play, Jeremy Saucier, says playtime is important because it teaches social skills, including how to organize, how to lead and follow directions.

Jarrett says a push for bills, on the state and national level, to require recess would have the most lasting impact.

