  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Martha Washington Elementary School, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three students at a West Philadelphia elementary school have been hospitalized after eating rice krispie treats that were laced with an illegal substance. The incident happened at the Martha Washington Elementary School on the 700 block of North 44th Street, shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a 13-year-old girl started feeling lethargic after eating the rice krispie treats and was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

The two other students were also transported to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

It is not known yet what the treats were potentially laced with.

“Once we found out about this incident, we notified School District of Philadelphia Police and were in communication with the paramedics and the hospital. A full investigation of this incident is ongoing,” the school said in a letter.

Police are investigating the incident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s