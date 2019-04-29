PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three students at a West Philadelphia elementary school have been hospitalized after eating rice krispie treats that were laced with an illegal substance. The incident happened at the Martha Washington Elementary School on the 700 block of North 44th Street, shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a 13-year-old girl started feeling lethargic after eating the rice krispie treats and was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.
The two other students were also transported to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.
It is not known yet what the treats were potentially laced with.
“Once we found out about this incident, we notified School District of Philadelphia Police and were in communication with the paramedics and the hospital. A full investigation of this incident is ongoing,” the school said in a letter.
Police are investigating the incident.
