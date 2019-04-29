PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say followed a man home after an argument and shot him multiple times, leaving him in critical condition. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Fitzwater Street in South Philadelphia, just before 1 a.m. Monday.
According to investigators, the 22-year-old victim was followed home and shot after an argument at the Sunoco gas station on the 800 block of Broad Street. The gas station is about two blocks away from the scene of the shooting.
Police say the victim was walking to a family member’s home, where he was going to spend the night, but bullets went flying right before the victim could make it inside.
A bullet hit the occupied home, but no one inside was injured. Police on the scene counted six shell casings near the home.
Detectives believe the suspect used a semi-automatic weapon.
“He was shot multiple times in the back, torso and legs,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Police picked him up, rushed him to Jefferson Hospital, where he is presently in critical condition and he is undergoing surgery.”
Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area in hopes of getting a clear picture of what the suspect looks like.