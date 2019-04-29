



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is on the national stage on Monday as former Vice President Joe Biden held his first campaign rally at a union hall in Pittsburgh. Before the event, Biden got a big endorsement from the International Association of Firefighters union.

“I am a union man, period,” Biden said at the rally.

Biden was born in Pennsylvania and as former President Barack Obama’s running mate, was on a ticket that won the state twice. He would like to flip it back to blue, after President Donald Trump won the Keystone State back in 2016.

“If I’m going to beat Donald Trump in 2020, it has to happen here. It’s going to happen here,” said Biden.

Trump mocked the endorsement on Twitter.

“I’ll never get the support of Dues Crazy union leadership, those people who rip-off their membership with ridiculously high dues, medical and other expenses while being paid a fortune. But the members love Trump. They look at our record economy, tax & reg cuts, military etc. WIN!” the president tweeted.

Rank-and-file teamsters at the rally, however, disagreed with Trump.

“He has done nothing for the union and Joe Biden has done multiple things for the union,” said Mike McCaskey.

Biden heads to Iowa and South Carolina later this week. Biden will also hold a major rally in Philadelphia next month.