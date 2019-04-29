Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police say there are multiple reported injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Newark on Monday afternoon. Newark Police are currently on scene at the intersection of South College Avenue and West Chestnut Hill Road investigating.
Police say the school bus collided with a passenger car. It is not known at this time if the bus was carrying children, or the extent of any injuries.
Police ask commuters to avoid the area and to expect delays.
