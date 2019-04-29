PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Times are tough for people suffering from allergies. According to The Asthma Center, tree pollen is currently at extreme levels.
Grass pollen is also expected to cause problems in the next few weeks.
But did you know, pollen can also damage your car? One expert says the fix is easy: get it washed.
Very High Pollen Levels Around Philadelphia Expected To Nag Allergy Sufferers Over Next Few Weeks
“It’s very abrasive and it has a very high acidity level, which corrodes the paint and it’s detrimental to your paint job,” car detailer Jeremy Jones said. “So you want to keep it off, you never want to leave it on.”
Researchers say rising temperatures and higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are prolonging the pollen production seasons and increasing the amount of pollen that plants produce.