ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a dog impaled on a lamppost in a fall from a fourth-floor apartment in New Jersey is expected to make a full recovery. The female basset hound named Libby was alone in the unit at the Brownstones at Englewood South when she jumped through a window screen around 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

The spike at the top of the lamppost pierced the top of Libby’s left front leg, and she ended up suspended about 20 feet in the air.

Englewood firefighters used an aerial ladder to retrieve Libby and took her to a veterinarian for treatment. Libby’s owners tell The Record she’s expected to make a full recovery.

“We are very, very lucky she is OK and that the Englewood emergency response was fast and brought her to the animal hospital,” the owner told The Record.

Officials don’t know why the dog jumped through the screen.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

