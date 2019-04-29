  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Crossing the Delaware Memorial Bridge is about to get more expensive beginning Wednesday. Tolls will be increasing for all vehicle classifications on May 1.

It will cost an additional dollar for cars and small trucks, increasing from $4 to $5. Those who get frequent traveler or commuter discounts will also have a slight increase.

You can view the new toll rates below:

Toll Rate Schedule

                                                                                          Current Toll                                       New Toll

Non-Commercial

Passenger Car, Small Truck                                              $4.00                                                  $5.00

Passenger Car, Small Truck (E-ZPass)1                                        N/A                                                  $4.75

Passenger Car w/ 1 Axle Trailer                                      $6.00                                                  $7.50

Passenger Car w/ 2 Axle Trailer                                      $8.00                                                $10.00

Passenger Car w/ 3 Axle Trailer                                    $10.00                                                $12.50

 

Passenger Cars Discount Plans

Commuters (22 trips in 30 days)                                      $1.00                                                  $1.25

Frequent Travelers (20 trips in 90 days)                         $1.25                                                  $1.75

 

Trucks

2 Axle, 6 Tire Vehicle                                                       $10.00                                                $12.00

3 Axle Vehicle                                                                   $15.00                                                $21.00

4 Axle Vehicle                                                                   $20.00                                                $28.00

5 Axle Vehicle                                                                   $25.00                                                $35.00

6 Axle Vehicle                                                                   $30.00                                                $42.00

The new toll rates, which were approved in February, are expected to generate about $32 million in additional revenue. Officials say the money will be used to fund safety and infrastructure projects.

