



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the measles outbreak continues to grow, officials blame campaigns of misinformation. New numbers show measles is continuing to spread in record numbers, mainly among children and teenagers who haven’t been vaccinated.

Federal health officials also revealed Monday that 44 people caught the disease while traveling overseas, and some of them triggered U.S. outbreaks.

The CDC is now reporting 704 cases of measles in 22 states, including New Jersey and Delaware. That’s more cases in a single year than the U.S. has seen in the past 25 years, and it’s only April.

“We certainly expect more outbreaks before these outbreaks are over,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, with the CDC, said.

Seventy-one percent of those infected with the extremely contagious disease were not vaccinated. Most of the cases are from three outbreaks — one in Washington state, which is likely over, and two large outbreaks still ongoing in New York.

“The outbreaks in New York are being fueled by myths and misinformation that is leading people to not get vaccinated. Under-vaccination in these communities is clearly what is causing these outbreaks,” said Messonnier.

“Let me be very clear here, vaccinations are safe,” Rockland County, New York Executive Ed Day said.

New York officials are fighting back against the anti-vaccination movement, supporting a bill to end all non-medical exemptions for children.

“You have a First Amendment right to practice your own religion, but you do not have the right to endanger your children, or worse, other people’s children,” New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman said.

Receiving two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97% effective in preventing the measles. The CDC says it’s the best way to stop measles from gaining a foothold in the U.S. again.

No deaths have been reported in this current outbreak, but more than 65 patients have been hospitalized. Measles was declared eradicated in 2000.