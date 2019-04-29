PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been charged with choking a man and stealing a dog from a home in Brooklyn last week. The Philadelphia Police Department says 31-year-old Angel Lopez, an officer in the 18th District, will be suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss following the incident.
According to the New York Police Department, Lopez entered a home in Brooklyn on April 25, around 8:45 p.m., demanding the victim give him the Maltese dog.
Police say the Philly cop then started to choke the 25-year-old man, before fleeing with the dog.
Lopez was charged with robbery and released without bail. Lopez has also been given a restraining order against the victim.
The dog has yet to be recovered.
Philadelphia Police say Lopez has been with the department since June 2017.