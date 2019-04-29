PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman trying to flee from gunfire was killed in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia on Sunday. Police say two men were firing at a car when the woman in the passenger seat jumped out. She was then run over by the same vehicle.
Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Abbra Johnson.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on the 4900 block of Aspen Street.
Police say two men approached the white Infiniti Johnson was riding in and opened fire. The driver of the Infiniti started reversing, struck Johnson and also hit several parked cars.
The driver then jumped out and ran away. The gunmen also ran from the scene on foot.
Police need help identifying who they are.
“Let’s face it, he knows why he was on that block, driving on that block, so I think he has some answers to give us,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo.
Investigators say surveillance video captured the incident but police are still trying to figure out exactly what prompted the attack. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.