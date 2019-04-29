Comments
SCRANTON, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 95-year-old man after he reportedly died days after getting into an altercation with a resident at a veterans’ center in Scranton. Leonard Fiume died just after 2 a.m. Friday after suffering a head injury earlier in the week, according to the Lackawanna County coroner.
CNN affiliate WNEP reports Fiume and another resident at the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center got into an altercation last Monday. The coroner says four days later, Fiume died at Allied Services Hospice Center.
It remains unclear what happened during the altercation.
The cause of death was blunt-force head trauma, but the manner of his death is pending.
No charges have been filed in the incident.
The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said in a statement, “The safety and security of residents, staff, and volunteers is our number one priority and we are cooperating with the Scranton Police Department.”