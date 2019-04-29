Comments
NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – At least two people were injured following a crash in Newtown, Bucks County. Officials say two vehicles collided on the Newtown Bypass at State Street, around 11 a.m. Monday.
Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
The eastbound lanes of the bypass will be closed for some time as police investigate and crews work to clean up the accident.