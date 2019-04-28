Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 73-year-old missing endangered adult Eddie Shaird. Shaird suffers from dementia, according to police.
Shaird was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of South 22nd Street in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.
He is 5-foot-6 and 146 bounds with a brown complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.
Police say Shaird was last seen wearing a blue and gold jacket with Lincoln Post 89 on it, black pants and carrying a red and blue umbrella.
Anyone with information is asked to call the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.