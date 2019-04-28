  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 73-year-old missing endangered adult Eddie Shaird. Shaird suffers from dementia, according to police.

Shaird was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of South 22nd Street in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

He is 5-foot-6 and 146 bounds with a brown complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.

(Credit: CBS3)

Police say Shaird was last seen wearing a blue and gold jacket with Lincoln Post 89 on it, black pants and carrying a red and blue umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s