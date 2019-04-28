



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are eager to make an arrest after a 36-year-old woman was killed in a violent hit-and-run. The car smashed into several vehicles on Aspen and 49th Streets in West Philadelphia before striking a woman.

Police haven’t said who the driver is but did say that after the crash, he left his car behind and ran away no foot while others tried to help the woman who he hit.

Neighbors describe the moment that police say a white infinity struck a woman just before 7 a.m. Sunday. The driver was traveling east on Aspen Street when he hit five parked cars then the woman.

“I saw the lady laying in the street so I tried to help her. I wasn’t even concerned with anything else,” said Donna, who lives across the street from the scene of the crash and would only give her first name.

Police investigating fatal hit and run on 49TH and Aspen in West Philly. We spoke to a neighbor who tried to give victim CPR @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/XhBrnsbNbh — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) April 28, 2019

Donna happened to take CPR classes two weeks ago. She tried to save the victim but it was too late.

The suspect abandoned the car and ran northbound on 49th Street, police say.

Police also haven’t said whether the infinity was his or stolen.

Suspect Wanted In Shooting Inside Barber Shop In North Philadelphia

“It’s sad,” Nancy said. “People for whatever reason they leave the scene. You can’t understand or comprehend why.”

Police say before striking the woman, the driver hit five parked cars. Some of the damage is still left behind on the street.

Now police are looking at security video that shows the crash.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run is urged to call police.