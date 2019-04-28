Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically injured after police say he was shot inside a chicken store. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of West Olney Avenue in the city’s Fern Rock neighborhood.
Police say the victim is a John Doe who was suffered a gunshot wound to his chest inside the United Fried Chicken store.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
