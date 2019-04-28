  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    02:35 AMJeep Sports Zone
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically injured after police say he was shot inside a chicken store. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of West Olney Avenue in the city’s Fern Rock neighborhood.

Police say the victim is a John Doe who was suffered a gunshot wound to his chest inside the United Fried Chicken store.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s