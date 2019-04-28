Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)-– Philadelphia Police believe speed may have led to a crash that killed one person. The crash happened near Norwalk Road in Bustleton around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the driver lost control and hit a pole, splitting that pole in two.
The driver was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Two other passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.