By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS)-– Philadelphia Police believe speed may have led to a crash that killed one person. The crash happened near Norwalk Road in Bustleton around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the driver lost control and hit a pole, splitting that pole in two.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two other passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

Erik Chambliss

