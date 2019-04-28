PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Phillies fans of all ages have been celebrating the Phillie Phanatic since 1978 when the jolly green mascot came to us from the Galapagos Islands. On Sunday, fans and players came together to celebrate the popular mascot.
Even the newest Phillie Bryce Harper made sure he did not show up to the ballpark empty handed.
Back on opening day Harper wore a special pair of cleats with the Phanatic’s face on them, that was the beginning of a beautiful relationship. The slugger gave the mascot his own custom pair of shoes ahead of Sunday’s game.
MLB Announces All-Star Game Coming Back To Philadelphia In 2026 To Mark 250th Anniversary Of America’s Independence
Another reason to be happy for the Phanatic’s birthday, the Phillies usually win. The team has a record of 29-11 in games when they celebrate their mascot’s special day.