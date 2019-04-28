  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Police are searching for a shooter that opened fire inside a Hunting Park barber shop. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of North 5th Street.

Police say a 40-year-old man was inside the barber shop at the time of the shooting and suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Officials believe the suspect is a Hispanic man.

The investigation for the shooting is ongoing.

Comments

