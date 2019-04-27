PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A party in a vacant lot inspired by a mysterious letter drew a large crowd Saturday in Brewerytown. Hundreds, some wearing costumes, gathered at 27th Street and Girard Avenue.
The revelers fulfilled what the letter apparently intended – bringing the community together.
The letter asked people to gather on April 27 and included ramblings about meat causing impurities that needed to be burned in a metaphorical furnace.
People at the event reacted to what they called a “weird” letter.
“Small joke on the internet actually turned into an event and some people showed up, I think that’s pretty cool,” Kelly Young, a Philadelphian, said.
A Chat With Philadelphia Sports Media Icon Angelo Cataldi
“It shows the power of the internet, the hype. You can create it from people who didn’t even organize anything at all,” Brent Juster said.
The phenomenal started two months ago when the letter went viral on Reddit.
Philadelphians who attended the party hope it becomes an annual event.