PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— If you couldn’t make the trip up north for the Sixers Game 1 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, there is still a way to enjoy the game with other fans. Philadelphia is hosting “Phila Unite” community watch parties for fans to watch 76ers on a big screen.
The Sixers are teaming up with the city of Philadelphia and Visit Philadelphia hosting two watch parties at Love Park and the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center on Saturday.
The Love Park party will have various food trucks on hand, as well as Sixers mascot Franklin and the Sixers Stixers drum group.
Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to watch the game on a large LED screen.
At the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center, seating will be provided for fans but they will have to arrive early, as only the first 150 people will be admitted.
“I know the 76ers will continue to make us proud in the playoffs, and I look forward to cheering them on with fellow Philadelphians this weekend,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
Both watch parties will begin at 6:30, one hour before tip-off.