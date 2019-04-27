Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— A piece of Philadelphia is joining former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars selected Temple running back and Millville, N.J. native Ryquell Armstead with the 140th overall pick, in the 2019 NFL draft.
Armstead finished his Temple career fourth on the school’s all-time rushing list with 2,812 yards, along with 34 rushing touchdowns, placing him third on the all-time rushing touchdown list for the AAC.
He saved his best season for last rushing 210 times for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns in just 10 games.
Armstead is the 73rd Temple football player to be drafted into the NFL, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the 34th overall pick in the 2019 draft.