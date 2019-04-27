



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia woman is celebrating her 100th birthday Saturday at one of her favorite places, the Jersey Shore. Gladys DiNatale, known to her family as Babcia, is enjoying her day at the beach in Atlantic City with her daughter, two granddaughters, and great grandson.

She chose to celebrate at the beach because she loves to sit with her toes in the sand.

She was born on April 27, 1919 in Philadelphia.

After marrying her late husband Dominic DiNatale, she raised three daughters in Nicetown, the neighborhood she grew up in.

Gladys and her husband were the owners and operators of DiNatale’s Steaks for over 10 years.

If she wasn’t volunteering at church, you could catch her riding SEPTA and exploring the city.

She loves watching the Phillies and singing, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”

Mayor Jim Kenney invited her to lunch in May to celebrate her special day.

Happy Birthday Galdys!