PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mother is dead after a fight over a parking spot in North Philadelphia. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street involving a physical altercation that began over a parking spot and left 57-year-old Lourdes Estremera dead.
Police say Estremera had an altercation with another woman over a parking space. She became unresponsive while talking with police, who then requested a medic.
“There was two neighbors arguing and you know I guess they had a heated argument and it got a little physical. The end result was my mom is no longer here,” Christian Rosa, Estremera’s son, said.
Estremera was pronounced dead a short time later.
Rosa says his mom was a wife and mother of three. She was a long-time resident who care about her community and deserved better.
“It just doesn’t make sense for people like that who try to do good in the neighborhood to go down in senseless violence,” Rosa said. “I just hope that people can appreciate around them more and give them flowers when they’re alive rather than wait for something to go down and hopefully, we can think before we do something.”
A homicide investigation is active and ongoing.