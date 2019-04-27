



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Social media was in an uproar Friday after former Eagles running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy spoiled the ending “Avengers: Endgame.” Marvel fans have been anticipating the movie’s release for months and were outraged by Shady’s decision to Tweet the ending the day the film premiered.

“The worst day ever…. Me and lil shady are hurt… they killed iron man (insert sad face emojis) take Captain America instead,” LeSean McCoy tweeted.

The worst day ever …. me and lil shady are hurt …. they killed iron man 😞😞😞😞 take Captain America instead — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 26, 2019

He didn’t stop there, he continue with another tweet that read, “RIP my dog TONEY STARK.”

RIP my dog TONEY STARK — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 26, 2019

And then posted a video on Twitter questioning why they killed Iron Man.

Unhappy Marvel fans had hilarious reactions to Shady spoiling the movie.

“… and your replacement was just drafted. Never tweet this stuff before your GM has seen the movie,” Jamie Corrao tweeted.

….and your replacement was just drafted. Never tweet this stuff before your GM has seen the movie. — Jamie Corrao (@jamiecorrao) April 27, 2019

“@NFL you guys can suspend and fine him for this right?” Matthew O’Mara tweeted.

@NFL you guys can suspend and fine him for this right? — Matthew O'Mara (@matthew_omara65) April 26, 2019

“YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO SAY SPOILER ALERT!!!! I wish I could unsee this tweet.. this is a horrible day now,” Sara Cichon tweeted.

YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO SAY SPOILER ALERT!!!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ I wish I could unsee this tweet…this is a horrible day now — Sara Cichon (@microbemaster) April 26, 2019

Eagles fans were also upset with the teams former running back.

“When you realize maybe Chip [Kelly] was right about Shady,” an Eagles fan tweeted.

When you realize maybe Chip was right about shady .. pic.twitter.com/jKcBStAS4A — Mark Capetola (@MarkMyWords55) April 26, 2019

“I’m happy LeSean McCoy got traded,” Matt Bowker tweeted. “Kiko Alonso would never spoil Endgame.”

Kiko Alonso would never spoil Endgame — Matt Bowker (@mattbowker_) April 26, 2019

“That’s it I’m burning your Eagles jersey,” Jeremy McBurney tweeted.

That’s it I’m burning your eagles jersey — Jeremy mcburney (@Mickmac85) April 26, 2019

The Cleveland Indians were also upset with McCoy’s tweet and were tempted to block him.

