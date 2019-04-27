Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles strengthened their defensive line with a Philadelphia native in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon. The team drafted Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller with the 138th overall pick.
The 6-foot-4, 254-pound defensive end started 12 games, recording 41 tackles, 15 for loss, and 7.5 sacks for Penn State during the 2018 season.
Miller was a third-team all-conference pick as a junior, as well as a co-winner of the Nittany Lions’ Most Valuable Defensive Player award.
Miller is a Philadelphia native who attended George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia.