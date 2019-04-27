



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With their 57th pick in the NFL Draft, the Eagles continued to stack their offense with the selection of Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. The Eagles introduced the 6-foot-2, 225 pound wide receiver in a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

The Stanford standout has 63 receptions for 1,059 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns in 2018. The addition gives the Birds another big-bodied receiver.

“It’s always a winning organization and they do things the right way,” Arcega-Whiteside said. “My agent kind of told me, ‘Hey, they are interested and that if you’re still available in the round they are going to take you.’ And that’s exactly what happened. Whoever was before Philly was on the board and Philly was next. I got a call from Philadelphia and I just lost it. There was a lot of emotion.”

As he arrived at the Novacare Complex, he seemed comfortable with his new team.

“His above-average top-end speed and ability to come down with 50-50 balls make him a threat in the vertical passing game,” according to ESPN’s scouting report.

Arcega-Whiteside joins a stacked Eagles’ receiving corp led by Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor.

“I’d love to say [WR] Alshon Jeffery. I grew up watching him,” Arcega-Whiteside said. “He competes for the ball. He is a great competitor out in the field, and I know that is kind of cliché to say even though I am going to be on this team. But he is a great guy to look after and model after. And also [former NFL WR] Steve Smith. He is one of the greatest competitors to play football and he played wide receiver with the biggest heart. Those are some of the guys off the top of my head.”

Another playmaker joining the squad! Congrats and welcome brotha! #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/5IhF3DHpEf — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 27, 2019

Four picks earlier, the Eagles took a local favorite: Penn State running back Miles Sanders.

Eagles Draft Penn State Running Back Miles Sanders With 53rd Overall Pick

In Round 1, the Eagles traded up to select Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard.

The Eagles have two remaining picks in this year’s draft: a fourth- (138) and a fifth-rounder (163).