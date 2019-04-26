  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:bensalem news, Local, Local TV

BENSALEM, PA (CBS)— Bensalem Police need help identifying a man they say caused $500 worth of damage at the Fabricare Laundromat. This happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities responded to the laundromat on Galloway Road in Bensalem, for reports of a suspect that entered the bathroom, then exited while hiding something under his shirt.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking into and out of the bathroom.

The business owner told police the toilet paper holder was ripped from the tiled wall, damaging both the holder and the tile, causing hundreds of dollars of damage.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

