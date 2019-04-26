  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A large tree crashed right through the side of a home in East Oak Lane on Friday. The incident happened on the 1300 block of 71st Street.

The homeowner says a strong gust of wind brought the tree downright into his kitchen.

“The tree is literally inside of the house, rain water is falling in the house,” homeowner Lyndell Mason said.

There is a lot of damage but no one was hurt.

Crews are also working to restore power in that neighborhood.

