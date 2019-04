PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – Easter may be over, but Google has a special “Avengers: Endgame”-themed “Easter egg” in honor of the blockbuster film.

An “Easter egg” is a popular term that refers to a hidden message.

Here’s how it works: Google the name of the bad guy from the film — that would be Thanos — and click or tap on the Infinity Gauntlet.

That causes “the snap,” which makes half of the results disappear.

Want them to come back?

Just click or tap again to watch the Time Stone work its magic.

Fans In Philadelphia Flock To Theaters For Debut Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

You’ll want to do this with the sound on BTdubs.

It’s all part of the excitement surrounding the Marvel movie that’s out Friday.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ triumphantly caps Marvel universe

The highly anticipated sequel to last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is already on track to have the highest-grossing opening weekend in box-office history, both domestically and globally.

‘Avengers: Endgame’: How much will Marvel’s epic finale make this weekend?

‘There Is Always Time To Pee’: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Could Be Perfect Storm For Bathroom-Break App

That record has been held by last year’s “Infinity War,” which opened at $258 million in North America and $640 million worldwide.

The sequel has been dominating social media, with plenty of talk about spoilers and when to take a bathroom break, given that the film clocks in at more than three hours.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)