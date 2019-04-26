WEATHER:Tornado Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties, South Jersey Until 9 PM
By Kimberly Davis
YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — Yeadon Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man who was on his way to work in mid-April. Twenty-two-year-old Khar Abdullah has been charged with vehicular homicide, but police are still looking for a second suspect.

Police say 62-year-old Henry Tomah was in the wrong place at the wrong time, when he got caught between two speeding drivers and was sent into a light pole.

Henry Tomah Credit: CBS3

Police say Abdullah T-boned Tomah’s car on Church Lane and Darnell Avenue in Yeadon.

The second speeding vehicle stopped and picked up Abdullah, before fleeing. Police were called to the scene of the crash where Tomah was extricated from his vehicle, but he died later that night in the hospital.

Khar Abdullah Credit: CBS3

Police were able to track down the men responsible, but their job isn’t done yet.

Police are now looking for 24-year-old Tre Moore of Overbook, the driver of the second vehicle that picked Abdullah up from the scene of the crash.

If you see Moore of know where he may be located, contact police.

Tre Moore Credit: CBS3

