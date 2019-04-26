PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police officers fired their weapons at a man who they say fired more than a dozen shots on a South Philadelphia street Thursday night. No one was hurt.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers were patrolling in the area of the 2100 block of Taney Terrace, when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a man standing in a doorway firing a gun.

.@PhillyPolice officers fire their weapons after coming across a man who they say fired more than a dozen shots into the street on the 2100 blk of Taney Terrace in South Philly. No one was hurt. Officers arrested a 53y/o man & recovered the gun. pic.twitter.com/G4TGp0rSDs — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) April 26, 2019

“The officers heard the shots, they could see the muzzle flash,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said the officers returned fire at the man, who then ran into the house. Eventually, officers got inside and took two men out. They identified a 53-year-old man as the shooter. They also found a semi-automatic handgun in the home.

“We know he fired at least 13 shots because of where he was standing in front of the property, 2100 block of Taney Terrace, we found 13 spent shell casings,” Small said.

The officers were already in the area due to an earlier shots fired call on the same block. In that case, at least nine shots were fired from two different caliber guns. No one was hurt in that incident either.

“No police were struck by gunfire, there were no civilians or innocent people struck by gunfire,” Small said. “We didn’t find any shooting victims at this time and we are very lucky because it’s a mild night, and we know normally there’s a lot of pedestrian traffic in the area.”

Meanwhile, officers executed a search warrant on the property to recover the handgun and to look for any other weapons.

Internal Affairs and the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit are looking into the incident because officers did fire their weapons.