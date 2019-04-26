PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Former Temple head men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy and long-time Philadelphia Phillies executive David Montgomery will be honored at the John Wanamaker Athletic awards. The award ceremony will be held at the Wanamaker Building’s Crystal Tea Room on June 11.
The recently retired Dunphy will be receiving the John Wanamaker Athletic Award. Since 1961, the award has gone to athletes, teams and coaches that embody the spirit of Philadelphia. His former team congratulated the legendary coach on twitter.
“I am truly humbled to be presented with this prestigious honor,” said Dunphy.
This last season, Dunphy became the winningest coach in Big 5 history and was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame. He has been a long-time ambassador for Philadelphia, serving as a leader in a number of national volunteer initiatives like Coaches vs. Cancer.
Montgomery will also receive a lifetime achievement award for his work bringing the city’s sports teams together.
Montgomery has also had a major influence on bringing major events to Philadelphia, most recently with the announcement that the MLB’s All-Star game will be at Citizens Bank Park in 2026.