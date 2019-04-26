WEATHER:Tornado Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties, South Jersey Until 9 PM
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden County police officer who helped save the life of four men during a fiery crash last week is now in the hospital. Officer Joseph Mair is in critical condition after being injured in a crash Thursday night.

Police say he was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run.

Body Cam Footage Shows Camden County Officers, Good Samaritans Pull Men From Burning Vehicle On I-676

It happened when Mair got out of his police car to investigate the crime.

Mair has injuries to his hips and legs and is in intensive care.

Camden County Police Officer In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run

