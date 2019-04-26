Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden County police officer who helped save the life of four men during a fiery crash last week is now in the hospital. Officer Joseph Mair is in critical condition after being injured in a crash Thursday night.
Police say he was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run.
Body Cam Footage Shows Camden County Officers, Good Samaritans Pull Men From Burning Vehicle On I-676
It happened when Mair got out of his police car to investigate the crime.
Mair has injuries to his hips and legs and is in intensive care.
